Jamestown Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at gas station

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jamestown Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Tuesday morning at the Kwik Fill at 1617 W. Third St.

The suspect was wearing a ski mask and is believed to be a black male 6’4″ or taller who was wearing a black coat with a light blue hooded sweatshirt underneath and was carrying a backpack. The suspect displayed a knife and left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, heading toward W. Third Street.

There were no injuries as a result of the robbery.

Anyone who might have information on the case is asked to call Jamestown Police at 483-7537 or leave an anonymous tip at 483-TIPS.