Jamestown Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at gas station

By Published:

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jamestown Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Tuesday morning at the Kwik Fill at 1617 W. Third St.

The suspect was wearing a ski mask and is believed to be a black male 6’4″ or taller who was wearing a black coat with a light blue hooded sweatshirt underneath and was carrying a backpack. The suspect displayed a knife and left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, heading toward W. Third Street.

There were no injuries as a result of the robbery.

Anyone who might have information on the case is asked to call Jamestown Police at 483-7537 or leave an anonymous tip at 483-TIPS.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s