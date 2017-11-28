‘Jersey Shore’ cast to reunite on MTV for ‘Family Vacation’

The Associated Press
Mike Sorrentino, Jenni Farley, Paul Delvecchio, Sammi Giancola, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Cortese, Nicole Polizzi
FILE - This Oct. 24, 2012, file photo shows "Jersey Shore" cast members, from left, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi at a panel entitled "Love, Loss, (Gym, Tan) and Laundry: A Farewell to the Jersey Shore" in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — Snooki, JWOWW, The Situation and most of the original “Jersey Shore” cast is returning to MTV for another installment of the reality series next year.

MTV announced “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” on Monday during the premiere of “Floribama Shore,” a spinoff of the original “Jersey Shore,” which ran on MTV from 2009 to 2012. The series followed the adventures of the group of 20-somethings as they spent summers in the beach town of Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

In addition to Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will take part in the reboot. Ortiz-Magro’s on-and-off romantic interest Sammi Giancola isn’t listed as part of the cast.

MTV hasn’t announced a premiere date for the show.

