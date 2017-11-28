Man facing arson charges for early morning East Delavan Avenue fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning fire broke at a home at 218 East Delavan Avenue in Buffalo around 4 am. The roof was destroyed and now charred debris surrounds the home and investigators believe it wasn’t an accident.

“The lady who lived there was screaming call the fire department so I called the fire department, so I ran in and woke my family up and got my wife and my 2 kids out,” said Jerome Dandridge, who lives next door.

Several neighbors woke up to flames bursting through the home next door and watched as the roof collapsed.

“It was very scary and when I got the phone and called I went next door to see if there was anybody in the house and everybody was out,” said Devrin Holland, who lives next door.

Police arrested Joseph Aronica II, 35, and charged him with arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. Investigators believe this isn’t the suspects first time setting a fire.

“He’s known to be starting fires around the city,” said Holland.

The Buffalo Fire Division Chief on the scene said the fire started on the second floor and spread to the attic, and also spread to the house next door.

“To try to move into the attic under a tremendous amount of heat is very very difficult,” said Michael Tuberdyke, Buffalo Fire Division Chief.

“My house I would say has got to be $20,000, $30,000 worth of damage cause the whole second floor up has to be done,” said Holland.

The Fire Division Chief says the individual who lives on the second floor left the building after calling 911. Fortunately everyone made it out of the home with no injuries.

“I know all these people and I was just glad that everybody got out safely because you can replace everything but you can’t replace yourself,” said Dandridge.

The fire caused more than $60,000 dollars worth of damage to the home at 218 East Delavan Avenue as well as two neighboring homes.

The Red Cross is assisting adults and children who were impacted by this fire.