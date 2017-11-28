More than 5,000 coats donated during Coats 4 Kids Live Drive

By Published:

 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers helped make the Coats 4 Kids Live Drive a huge success Tuesday.

Two drives took place to help collect coats, hats, scarves and gloves for children in need this Winter.

The first part of the drive took place at Russell’s Steaks, Chops and More on Transit Rd. from 5 to 9 a.m. The second part of the drive took place at Market in the Square from 4-6:30 p.m.

Colvin Cleaners has been a part of the tradition of giving coats to kids when it started 22 years ago.

The Billoni family estimates more than 5,000 coats were donated during the live drives Tuesday.

Each coat and winter item donated will be cleaned and sorted by Colvin Cleaners.

Anyone in need of a coat, including adults, can pick out a coat for free on Saturday, December 2 at the Knights of Columbus in Hamburg. The distribution will be from 9 am to 1 pm at 36 Pierce Avenue.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s