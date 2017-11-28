More than 5,000 coats donated during Coats 4 Kids Live Drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers helped make the Coats 4 Kids Live Drive a huge success Tuesday.

Two drives took place to help collect coats, hats, scarves and gloves for children in need this Winter.

The first part of the drive took place at Russell’s Steaks, Chops and More on Transit Rd. from 5 to 9 a.m. The second part of the drive took place at Market in the Square from 4-6:30 p.m.

Colvin Cleaners has been a part of the tradition of giving coats to kids when it started 22 years ago.

The Billoni family estimates more than 5,000 coats were donated during the live drives Tuesday.

Each coat and winter item donated will be cleaned and sorted by Colvin Cleaners.

Anyone in need of a coat, including adults, can pick out a coat for free on Saturday, December 2 at the Knights of Columbus in Hamburg. The distribution will be from 9 am to 1 pm at 36 Pierce Avenue.