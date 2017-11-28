National Grid working to brighten holiday spirits for those at Kevin Guest House

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lights are shining bright at the Kevin Guest House on Carlton Street right in the heart of the medical campus.

Workers from National Grid spent time arranging and hanging bows, straightening out wreaths, hanging snowflakes, and putting up Christmas lights at the house. It’s what they’ve been doing each Giving Tuesday for the last five years as they’re hoping to spread holiday cheer for those who are living in the rooming house while receiving care at Buffalo area hospitals.

“So many people during this time of year have to deal with difficult situations where a family member might be here [at the Kevin Guest House],” said Ken Kujawa, the Regional Manager for National Grid. “This is just our opportunity to bring the spirit of the holidays to them as they’re away from home and family.”