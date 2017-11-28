National Grid working to brighten holiday spirits for those at Kevin Guest House

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lights are shining bright at the Kevin Guest House on Carlton Street right in the heart of the medical campus.

Workers from National Grid spent time arranging and hanging bows, straightening out wreaths, hanging snowflakes, and putting up Christmas lights at the house. It’s what they’ve been doing each Giving Tuesday for the last five years as they’re hoping to spread holiday cheer for those who are living in the rooming house while receiving care at Buffalo area hospitals.

“So many people during this time of year have to deal with difficult situations where a family member might be here [at the Kevin Guest House],” said Ken Kujawa, the Regional Manager for National Grid. “This is just our opportunity to bring the spirit of the holidays to them as they’re away from home and family.”

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s