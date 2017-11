BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The new USS Little Rock will be arriving in Buffalo a little early- around 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4.

The ship was originally scheduled to arrive at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval Park Dec. 8.

It will be the first time in the U.S. Navy’s 242-year history that one of its ships will be commissioned in view of the decommissioned ship for which it was named. The ship will be commissioned Dec. 16.