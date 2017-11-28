Remains of Rochester pilot shot down in WWII coming home for burial

The Associated Press Published:
This undated photo provided by the Department of Defense shows Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Robert Mains. The Pentagon said the remains of the American pilot shot down in Europe during World War II are being returned to his New York family for burial 73 years after he died. U.S. military officials said Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, that 1st Lt. Robert Mains, of Rochester, N.Y. was the 27-year-old pilot of a B-24 Liberator taking part in a raid over Germany in April 1945. (Department of Defense via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Pentagon says the remains of an American pilot shot down in Europe during World War II are being returned to his New York family for burial 73 years after he died.

U.S. military officials said Tuesday that Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Robert Mains, of Rochester, was the 27-year-old pilot of a B-24 Liberator taking part in a raid over Germany in April 1945.

His plane was shot down by enemy fighters near the German town of Ludwigslust. Only one member of the 10-member crew survived.

In 1997, a Pentagon team found aircraft wreckage. Other teams returned in recent years and found bone tissue that was identified as Mains’ using DNA samples provided by his family.

His remains will be buried Saturday in the Long Island hamlet of Wading River.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s