BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office is investigating after approximately four dozen tires were illegally dumped at Elma Meadows County Park.

Authorities say the incident happened in the overnight hours between Sunday and Monday.

The Sheriff’s office thinks a dump truck or dump trailer was used in the incident near Shelter 2.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at (716) 858-2903 and reference CL #17-096846.