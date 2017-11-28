Sabres shutout by Tampa Bay, finish November with 3 wins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the second time in as many games, the Sabres have been shutout by their opponent.

This time it was the Atlantic division leading Lightning doing the honors, topping Buffalo 2-0.

Tampa Bay owns the league’s best power play record, and they added to it in the first period on a score from Mikhail Sergachev. The Lightning’s second score on the night was credited to Dan Girardi in the second period.

Despite the loss, Buffalo out shot Tampa Bay 34-26 with seven of the blue and gold’s shots coming from Evander Kane.

The Sabres finish the month of November 3-8-2. They open the December state against Pittsburgh on Friday.