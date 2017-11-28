Sabres shutout by Tampa Bay, finish November with 3 wins

Buffalo falls to the Lightning 2-0.

By Published:
Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) makes a glove save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the second time in as many games, the Sabres have been shutout by their opponent.

This time it was the Atlantic division leading Lightning doing the honors, topping Buffalo 2-0.

Tampa Bay owns the league’s best power play record, and they added to it in the first period on a score from Mikhail Sergachev. The Lightning’s second score on the night was credited to Dan Girardi in the second period.

Despite the loss, Buffalo out shot Tampa Bay 34-26 with seven of the blue and gold’s shots coming from Evander Kane.

The Sabres finish the month of November 3-8-2. They open the December state against Pittsburgh on Friday.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s