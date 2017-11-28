Sex trafficker sentenced to 11 years in jail

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, Derek Harris was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Harris pleaded guilty to charges of sex trafficking and promoting prostitution last month.

He confessed to running an illegal business out of the Boulevard Inn motel in Amherst. Facebook and Backpage, an advertising site known for prostitution, were used by Harris to lure girls into performing sexual acts for money.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office said his victims were as young as 14 years old.

One of Harris’ victims spoke in court, calling him “a soulless, cold-hearted, evil person” and “a monster.”

“I apologize to all the victims,” Harris said in court, telling the judge that his actions do not reflect his character.

Before his sentencing, Harris faced up to 25 years in prison.