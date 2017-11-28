State Comptroller releases results of audits in Colden, Franklinville, Town of Tonawanda

(WIVB) — New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has released the results of a series of audits, including some which took place in Colden, Franklinville and the Town of Tonawanda.

In the Town of Colden, highway operations were audited. According to DiNapoli, the superintendent made purchases without soliciting bids or quotes, which is required.

This resulted in the town paying $8,800 more than needed for a dump truck. $32,000 in road materials were purchased without obtaining competitive bids, DiNapoli says.

DiNapoli says the superintendent also didn’t get quotes for $27,000 in auto part and tool purchases.

According to the comptroller’s office, maintenance logs were not kept up to date and the board did not adopt a fleet management policy.

In Franklinville’s joint fire district, DiNapoli says the board did not adopt a written claims processing policy, and that the chief and assistant chiefs mostly used debit cards to buy miscellaneous supplies and equipment.

“Board resolutions approving claims for payment did not indicate the number or dollar amounts of claims that were audited and approved for payment,” DiNapoli’s office said.

Recreation fees were audited in the Town of Tonawanda. DiNapoli says adequate written policies were not adopted, and that an annual audit of the department was not ensured.

His office says “The director did not develop procedures to segregate cash receipt duties or provide adequate oversight of the cash receipt function. A single employee had almost complete control over the cash receipt function without adequate oversight.”

Despite this, DiNapoli says recreation fees were deposited in a timely fashion and generally recorded with accuracy.

