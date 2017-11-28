Two charged with heroin possession following traffic stop

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two people are facing drug charges following an early Tuesday morning traffic stop in the Village of Springville.

Erie County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle on South Cascade Drive around 3:16 a.m. Tuesday for vehicle and traffic violations. During an investigation, it was discovered the driver, 57-year-old Daniel Mason of Freedom, possessed a quantity of heroin, a quantity of hypodermic needles, and a throwing star. The passenger, Katy Lang, 30, of Freedom, was also found in possession of a quantity of heroin and a hypodermic needle.

Mason was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was also charged with possession of marijuana and two vehicle and traffic violations.

Lang was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument.

Both are scheduled for Tuesday arraignment.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s