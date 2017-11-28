Two charged with heroin possession following traffic stop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two people are facing drug charges following an early Tuesday morning traffic stop in the Village of Springville.

Erie County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle on South Cascade Drive around 3:16 a.m. Tuesday for vehicle and traffic violations. During an investigation, it was discovered the driver, 57-year-old Daniel Mason of Freedom, possessed a quantity of heroin, a quantity of hypodermic needles, and a throwing star. The passenger, Katy Lang, 30, of Freedom, was also found in possession of a quantity of heroin and a hypodermic needle.

Mason was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was also charged with possession of marijuana and two vehicle and traffic violations.

Lang was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument.

Both are scheduled for Tuesday arraignment.