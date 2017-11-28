Two of three charges dropped against former Buffalo Police officer and activist

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A former Buffalo Police officer and civil rights activist faced a judge on Tuesday.

Cariol Horne is fighting to get several charges dismissed after a courtroom incident in July.

A city judge dismissed two of the three charges against Cariol Horne Tuesday stemming from an incident that happened in City Court on July 5.

Judge Craig Hannah dismissed two misdemeanor charges for Contempt of Court and Obstruction of Governmental Administration against Horne, but left intact a trespassing violation.

Horne was arrested for taking part in a demonstration that blocked traffic on February 17, protesting police brutality, as Mayor Byron Brown was delivering his State of the City address.

When Horne went to court in July, a court officer accused her of violating courtroom decorum by using her cell phone in court, and she was arrested.

Horne’s attorney had a message for the prosecution:

“When a judge is saying these are not even legally sufficient charges, they should see it, too. They should not be cheerleaders for cops, and playing on the same team. These are the sorts of dynamics that really erode public trust within the justice system, and the judge agreed that these were not legally sufficient. It should not get to the judge, the prosecution should dismiss this and focus upon more important things, like real crimes that take place and they did not.

Horne was fired after a hotly debated public hearing, for scuffling with a superior officer over the handling of a suspect nine years ago.

Her City Court case is set to go to trial in three weeks, and Horne’s attorney describes it as the equivalent of a traffic ticket.