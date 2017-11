BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Up to a $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the February homicide of a Buffalo man.

Mario Hayes, pictured, was killed at 8:50 p.m. on Feb. 3 at 116 St. Louis Place.

Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering up to $1,000 for information, and the Buffalo Police Department is offering $1,500.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers Buffalo at 716-867-6161.