Arraignment for teen accused of killing grandmother adjourned until Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An extradition hearing for 15-year-old Logan Mott will take place on Friday.

Mott, who was taken into custody Friday after making a wrong turn at the Peace Bridge, was accused of killing his grandmother.

Kristina French, 53, was found dead in a shallow grave at a Florida home earlier that day. Officials say she suffered gunshot and stab wounds.

When Mott was stopped, three guns and a knife with blood were recovered, prosecutors say. According to officials, the guns were stolen from Mott’s father.

The teen had no connection to Buffalo, and was driving toward the U.S.-Canada border.

Mott’s hearing was originally going to be held in Family Court, because he was previously only being held on a vehicle theft-related charge. He will now be additionally charged with murder as an adult. in State Supreme Court.

Mott is being held in custody without bail. He was remanded as a fugitive with a flight risk.

According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, there is tension between Mott’s parents.

DA:there is tension between mother and father, didn’t want to risk change of letting #LoganMott be released from custody if held in family court @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/irylZh2qtW — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlman4) November 29, 2017

DA: “the only delay tactic the defense wants to take is to keep this guy in New York a little longer” if he doesn’t consent- @NYGovCuomo will have to sign a warrant to send him to Florida @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/3JgdHyqEfx — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlman4) November 29, 2017

We don’t know what that physical evidence is that the Florida Judge has to make this arrest warrant- DA says- if he knew- he wouldn’t tell us anyway as I️t could jeopardize the case @news4buffalo — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlman4) November 29, 2017

According to Flynn, Wednesday’s adjournment is delaying Mott’s return to Florida. Mott’s attorney may represent him in Florida when he is extradited.

His Friday court appearance will take place at 9:30 a.m.