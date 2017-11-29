Bills get ready to take on the Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed the media Wednesday morning as his team prepares to face nemesis Tom Brady and the New England Patriots Sunday.

McDermott addressed the team’s injuries, saying tackle Cordy Glenn, guard John Miller, wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, tight end Nick O’Leary and running back Mike Tolbert would not practice Wednesday. Wide receiver Jordan Matthews and tight end Charles Clay will be limited in practice.

He talked about stopping Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and the respect he has for Brady and the Patriots as defending Super Bowl champs.

“It’s incredible what he’s been able to do throughout his career”, McDermott said of Tom Brady.  He says there is no formula to stopping Brady whether pressure or sitting back, and that’s why they are so successful.

McDermott talked about focusing on the little things to try to stop the Patriots.

McDermott discussed becoming better and not focusing on the organization’s playoff drought.

He discussed how the Patriots defense went through some rough times earlier this year and have coached their players and have improved.  He compared how the future is brighter for the Bills because a lot of the younger players are getting playing time.

When asked about stopping Amherst native, tight end Rob Gronkowski, he said “I don’t know if anyone has ever stopped him or their offense.”

Game time is 1 p.m. Sunday. Be sure to get the latest information before the game on Buffalo Kickoff LIVE Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. on News 4.

