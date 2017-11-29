Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years in jail after ‘shots fired’ incident, police chase

Related Coverage Buffalo man pleads guilty to weapons charges following November police chase

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man who illegally possessed a weapon and led police on a chase was sentenced.

In November of last year, Jason Bishop, 30, had a dispute with his girlfriend while on Townsend St.

While arguing with her, her pulled out a pistol and shot it into the air.

When police responded to a report of shots fired, they found Bishop leaving the scene in a vehicle. This led to a high-speed chase until Bishop crashed his car and ran away on foot.

Police were able to chase him down and arrest him without incident.

Bishop, who had left a weapon in his car’s center console, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in August.

He was sentenced to five years in jail and five years of post-release supervision.