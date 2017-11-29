Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years in jail after ‘shots fired’ incident, police chase

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man who illegally possessed a weapon and led police on a chase was sentenced.

In November of last year, Jason Bishop, 30, had a dispute with his girlfriend while on Townsend St.

While arguing with her, her pulled out a pistol and shot it into the air.

When police responded to a report of shots fired, they found Bishop leaving the scene in a vehicle. This led to a high-speed chase until Bishop crashed his car and ran away on foot.

Police were able to chase him down and arrest him without incident.

Bishop, who had left a weapon in his car’s center console, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in August.

He was sentenced to five years in jail and five years of post-release supervision.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s