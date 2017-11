Related Coverage Buffalo man pleads guilty to fatal 2016 stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 19-year-old has been sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Raquise Bryany stabbed and killed 19-year-old Raheem Malone on Genesee Street in Sept. 2016.

Bryant pleaded guilty to the charge last month, one week before jury selection for his trial was set to begin.

He will spend 11 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.