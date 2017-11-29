Bulls top Purple Eagles 106-87, Bona routes Siena

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The UB Men’s Basketball team led by 12 at halftime and watch their lead balloon 29 in a 106-87 victory on the road against their Big 4 Rival Niagara  Wednesday night.

The 106 points is tied for the most in program history in a road win for the Bulls.

UB shot a blistering 58 percent from the floor and hit 12-of-28 three-pointers, which included five from Jeremy Harris and four from CJ Massinburg.

Massinburg led Buffalo (4-2) with 25 points while Harris and Dontay Caruthers each chipped in with 23.

Niagara (3-5) was led by Matt Scott who scored 29.  Khalil Dukes added 28 for the Purple Eagles.

The St. Bonaventure men continued to play well without star guard Jaylen Adams in a 75-55 win over Siena.  The Bonnies are now 4-2 on the season.

Matt Mobley led all scores with 22 points.

Bona and Buffalo score off on Saturday at Alumni Arena.

 

