Bulls top Purple Eagles 106-87, Bona routes Siena

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The UB Men’s Basketball team led by 12 at halftime and watch their lead balloon 29 in a 106-87 victory on the road against their Big 4 Rival Niagara Wednesday night.

The 106 points is tied for the most in program history in a road win for the Bulls.

It was an offensive clinic for the Bulls tonight as they take down Big 4 rival Niagara, 106-87 tying school record for points in a road game #UBHornsUP pic.twitter.com/kVVflO3MWc — UB Men’s Basketball (@UBmenshoops) November 30, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

UB shot a blistering 58 percent from the floor and hit 12-of-28 three-pointers, which included five from Jeremy Harris and four from CJ Massinburg.

The Bulls have hit the century mark for just the fourth time ever in a road game. Bulls lead 100-75 with 3:45 left #UBhornsUP — UB Men’s Basketball (@UBmenshoops) November 30, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Massinburg led Buffalo (4-2) with 25 points while Harris and Dontay Caruthers each chipped in with 23.

Niagara (3-5) was led by Matt Scott who scored 29. Khalil Dukes added 28 for the Purple Eagles.

******

The St. Bonaventure men continued to play well without star guard Jaylen Adams in a 75-55 win over Siena. The Bonnies are now 4-2 on the season.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Matt Mobley led all scores with 22 points.

Bona and Buffalo score off on Saturday at Alumni Arena.