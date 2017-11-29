Car struck by train while on train tracks in Genesee County

By Published:
Genesee County Sheriff's Badge

BERGEN. N.Y. (WIVB) – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a train vs. truck accident that occurred on CSX Railroad tracks just north of Buffalo Street Road in the Town of Bergen around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

The occupants of the truck were outside of the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The vehicle involved was a 2000 Ford F250 operated by a 46-year-old Bergen man. His passenger was a 36-year-old man. The vehicle was driving westbound on Buffalo Street Road when the driver said he fell asleep, causing his vehicle to travel off the north shoulder of the road and down an embankment. It came to rest facing north near the northbound set of tracks. A CSX train was eastbound on the north set of tracks and struck the vehicle, causing damage to the rear of the truck.

The passenger was transported with minor injuries to Unity Hospital in Rochester.

The driver, Donald R. Read, 46, of Bergen, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, as well as moving from lane unsafely, unlawful possession of marijuana, and trespassing.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s