RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County teacher has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office, Ripley Central School teacher Lisa Sabella, 35, used inappropriate physical contact while dealing with a child.

Authorities say the incident occurred earlier this month.

Sabella was charged following a brief investigation. She will appear in court at a later date.