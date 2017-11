BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a building on S. Elmwood Ave. Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 4 a.m., Buffalo police say a Jeep was headed south on the street when it struck another vehicle.

The vehicle that was struck crashed into the building and had to be pulled from it.

The five people taken to ECMC were treated for various injuries.

Both drivers claimed they had the right of way, but no charges have been filed, as of Wednesday morning.