East Amherst neighbors push back against proposed subdivision

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new housing development in east Amherst is not sitting well with neighbors.

Right now, those that live in Autumn Meadows are surrounded by wetlands, but that could all change if a single family subdivision is approved.

The Jacobs family owns the land and is in a contract to sell it to Natale Development. The developer plans to add 89 homes on 57 acres of land.

The property is currently zoned for suburban agriculture, but Natale Development is working on getting the land rezoned for residential use.

Neighbors that live near the site say they’ are worried about more traffic and safety on New Road. Yard signs can be seen all along the road and neighborhoods showing their opposition to the project.

“It has no shoulders, it’s very narrow, it has drainage ditches on both sides, there’s been several accidents, pedestrians walk on it, it’s just a very dangerous road,” said Paul Boser, Amherst resident.

“My wife and I run on New Road all the time so we see the traffic concerns so it’s a safety issue for us,” said Jason Sittnieski, Amherst resident.

Some residents say they are also concerned about flooding.

“You literally see water running as if it were a creek in the Spring, so what’s going to happen to that water,” said Rosemary Conley, Amherst resident.

The Jacobs’ family lawyer, Jeff Palumbo says they are addressing drainage concerns to control the run off water. However, Palumbo says neighbors are just trying to block the development.

“Every single one of them moved in to their subdivision when New Road had no shoulders and had no sidewalks so was it dangerous then or did it just become dangerous? The neighbors are objecting because they don’t want anybody in their backyard,” said Palumbo.

Palumbo told News 4 since talks of development started, the Jacobs family has been harassed by neighbors.

The project will ultimately need to be approved by either the Town Board or the Zoning Board of Appeals.