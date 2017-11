BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to 11 years in jail and five years of post-release supervision after a fatal stabbing.

Raquise Bryant, 19, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last month. His plea came one week before the jury selection in his trial was set to begin.

On September 24, 2016, Bryant fatally stabbed Buffalo resident Raheem Malone, 19, in the chest.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Genesee St.