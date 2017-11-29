Fire displaces residents of Pembroke apartment building

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters faced intense flames and heavy smoke when they responded to a fire in Genesee County Tuesday night.

The two-alarm fire took place at an apartment building on Gabbey Rd. in Pembroke. The entire east side of the building burned.

“It’s looking like they’re all going to be displaced, at least for tonight, but until we get into it further, and depending on if we get emergency enclosures, we may be able to get two of the apartments back in,” Pembroke Fire Chief Jamie Waff said.

Several cats had to be rescued from the apartments.

Nobody was hurt, but the people who lived at four apartments will now have to find somewhere else to live.

Investigators do not know what caused the fire.