Holiday Live at Larkin returns Friday evening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Western New Yorkers are invited to kick off the holiday season at Larkin Square. The 6th annual Holiday Live at Larkin celebration will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, December 1.

Every year, thousands of people turn out to enjoy the favorite draws, from the food trucks and Freddies Doughnuts to the artisan vendors selling their products in the Holiday Market, to the music collect Robot Holiday playing original holiday songs throughout the evening on the covered, heated boardwalk.

For the first time, this year’s Holiday Live at Larkin will also include alpacas from Thistle Farms dressed as reindeer and it feature a tree lighting in front of the Filling Station. That will take place around 6 p.m.

“We wanted to bring light,” said Leslie Zemsky, Larkin Square Director of Fun. “And Larkinville, Larkin Square is coming more and more together each year as a neighborhood, and now we have the (Swan Street) Diner, the Hydraulic Hearth, in this little triangle, so we thought it would be fun to add a tree with light this holiday season.”

This seasonal celebration is expanding through the Larkinville neighborhood, as well, with some of the other businesses, including the Buffalo Distilling Company and Flying Bison Brewing Company hosting music and programming that night. Both will also be serving beverages at Larkin Square during the family-friendly Holiday Live event.

Friday evening, the Buffalo Distilling Company is also launching a donation drive for the Matt Urban Center. Anyone who brings hats, gloves, or other cold weather clothing to place under the tree in the tasting room on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays this month will get a free cocktail.

All visitors during Friday’s Holiday Live at Larkin event have the opportunity to give back to the Food Bank of Western New York. Money collected from sales of the new Robot Holiday CD and Elizabeth’s Holiday Granola will help feed families around the area.

The live music and granola are both much-anticipated Holiday Live specialties that keep people coming back year after year. “It’s just a wonderful vibe and people coming together,” Zemsky said, “and we love doing it the first Friday in the season, because it’s before everyone gets busy with everything else so it’s taking a pause and supporting the Food Bank.”

Admission is free thanks to Larkin Square’s sponsors, KeyBank and Independent Health.

Free parking is available at 111 Hydraulic Street and behind the Swan Street Diner at 700 Swan Street. Handicap parking is available in a dedicated lot at Seneca and Emslie Streets.

