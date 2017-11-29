House OKs anti-harassment training bill

The Associated Press Published:
PHOTO/AP

(AP) – The House has easily approved a bipartisan measure requiring lawmakers and staff to take annual anti-harassment training.

The plan was approved on a voice vote which came as Congress continues to react to an outbreak of sexual harassment allegations against lawmakers.

Debate included several accounts of misconduct that lawmakers said have occurred in Congress. That included Pennsylvania Democrat Robert Brady saying he was once talking to a female colleague when a male lawmaker groped her from behind. He mentioned no names.

The measure was approved as lawmakers wait to see how Michigan Democratic Rep. John Conyers will respond to allegations by former workers that he’s sexually harassed them. He’s returned to Detroit.

The Senate has already approved a similar measure applying to its members and aides.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s