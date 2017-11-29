Hunter dies after suffering medical emergency, falling from tree stand in Niagara County

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – A hunter died in Niagara County Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency and falling from his tree stand.

The 68-year-old man was located lying unresponsive at the base of his tree stand, in the woods behind the 4000 block of Royalton Center Road.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Gasport Chemical Hose Volunteer Fire Company, Terry’s Corners Volunteer Fire Company, Mercy Flight, and New York State Police.

Unsuccessful life-saving treatment was given and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time pending notification to his family.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is continuing to investigate the incident.