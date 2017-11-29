Hunter dies after suffering medical emergency, falling from tree stand in Niagara County

By Published:

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – A hunter died in Niagara County Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency and falling from his tree stand.

The 68-year-old man was located lying unresponsive at the base of his tree stand, in the woods behind the 4000 block of Royalton Center Road.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Gasport Chemical Hose Volunteer Fire Company, Terry’s Corners Volunteer Fire Company, Mercy Flight, and New York State Police.

Unsuccessful life-saving treatment was given and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time pending notification to his family.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is continuing to investigate the incident.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s