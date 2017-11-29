Junior League looking to fund a non-profit’s project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Junior League of Buffalo is hoping to help out a non-profit organization. They are accepting applications for a $215,000 grant to assist a local organization with funding for a capital project.

“The proceeds are generate through people coming through the [decorator’s show house],” said Rebecca Gandour, the Junior League of Buffalo’s chairwoman for the Decorator’s Show House Proceeds committee.

Hundreds of people came through the August Feine house in the spring, checking out displays completed by 45 different designers. The foot traffic through the house generated thousands of dollars.

This year’s house was pretty special, too, as it’s part of the Kevin Guest House organization which provides a home for people and their families who are receiving treatment on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and must remain in the area for care.

“Not only were we able to transform a house in the city but we got to help an organization fulfill it’s future needs to help more and more people in the community,” said Gandour.

And now they’re hoping to help others in the community by providing this grant. The application is due Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at the Junior League of Buffalo house located at 45 Elmwood Avenue. Click here for the application and more details.