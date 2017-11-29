Logan Mott case adjourned until Friday, DA says he’ll be back in Florida either way

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The case against a Florida teen charged with his grandmother’s murder is adjourned until Friday. Logan Mott, 15, made an appearance in State Supreme Court Wednesday morning.

The Jacksonville teenager is accused of killing , Kristina French, 53, and driving her car to Buffalo.

In court Wednesday, the prosecution shared more information about the way Kristina French may have died.

Prosecutors say she was shot once and stabbed multiple times. On top of that, 3 stolen firearms and a bloody knife were found in the car Logan Mott was driving. when he was detained at the Peace Bridge.

Logan Mott’s Attorney, Dominic Saraceno, says his client is terrified to be facing murder charges. He says they need more time to examine the case and the extradition process.

The judge granted them 48 hours to do that. Saraceno said, “We’re talking about a 15- year-old-boy being charged with the most serious charge in the penal code, we have to do our due diligence.”

Mott’s mother Carrie was in the courtroom, hearing the evidence against her son for the first time. Saraceno said, “She’s confident that her child could not be responsible for his grandmother’s death.”

Ultimately though, Saraceno admits Mott is headed back to Florida to face murder charges. It’s just a matter of whether he waives an extradition hearing and goes willingly, or a Governor’s warrant will need to be issued to bring him home. “Eventually he will go back, whether it’s Friday or it’s 60 days from now, we don’t know. He has his reasons, and I don’t want to get into his personal reasons why he wants more time to think about it at this point.”

It’s something District Attorney John Flynn calls just delaying the inevitable. “Whatever tactic the defense lawyer wants to take here all its doing is basically keeping this guy here in custody in New York a little while longer.”

Meanwhile, back in Florida, friends react to learning French’s own grandson could be linked to her death. Mike Kaufmann said, “It just seems so out of character for her to be in any kind of situation, it makes me wonder what kind of problems the grandson was having in life.”

Flynn said, “anytime you kill anyone it’s tragic, but again to allegedly kill your grandmother, that takes it to a whole other level.”

If on Friday, Mott waives the hearing and consents to being the person in this warrant, authorities in Florida have 10 days to come to Buffalo to pick him up.

If he doesn’t consent and a Governor’s warrant needs to be issued, the extradition process could take a few months.

Either way, at some point Logan Mott will face these charges in a Florida courtroom, and the possibility of life in prison if convicted.