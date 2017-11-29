Man accused of threatening to kill pregnant woman arrested after police chase

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A police chase led to the arrest of a Jamestown man accused of threatening to kill a pregnant woman.

Lakewood-Busti police responded to a reported domestic incident at the Chautauqua Mall on Tuesday.

According to them, Travis Spencer, 30, pinned a pregnant woman against a wall and threatened to kill her. When police arrived, Spencer was gone, but the woman was found.

The woman told police that Spencer made her get into the passenger seat of her vehicle, and as she was getting in, police say he quickly accelerated, causing her to fall onto her knee and stomach.

Spencer refused to give the woman her vehicle, police say.

Later on, a police officer saw Spencer driving the woman’s vehicle in the area of the Lakewood Village Center. As the officer tried to stop Spencer, they say he sped off.

Spencer drove west on Route 394, and police from other departments joined in pursuit of him, authorities say.

Tire deflation devices were used against the vehicle, but police say Spencer continued to drive for “several miles” before pulling over in Westfield.

Spencer was then taken into custody. After being processed and arraigned, Spencer was committed to the Chautauqua County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Here are the charges he faces:

Reckless Endangerment

Harassment

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Unlawful Fleeing Police

Failure to Comply with Lawful Order

Speed in Zone

Move from Lane Unsafely

Speed not Reasonable/Prudent

Reckless Driving

Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Using a Cellular Phone

Police say Spencer was also given four traffic tickets for offenses in the towns of North Harmony and Chautauqua.