‘Moore for Kids’ foundation holds shopping spree for children impacted by cancer

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s the season for shopping until you drop. Wednesday, members of ‘Moore for Kids’ foundation did just that, but it was for a good cause.

The holidays are right around the corner but not everyone is lucky enough to have a happy and healthy season. The ‘Moore for Kids’ foundation is trying to change that. Wednesday, they went shopping at Toys R’ Us for children who have been personally impacted by cancer.

Kristi Moore, told News 4, “If you can bring a little hope and some love to people not just during the Christmas season but all year round I think it’s an important thing to do.”

The local family from Cambria prides themselves on bringing joy to others all year long. It is so important to them and they love doing it so much that 10 years ago they started the ‘ Moore for Kids’ foundation.

Robert Moore, shared with News 4, “We started Moore for Kids back in 2007. The purpose was to give back. We always have had a soft heart for children and wanted to be able to help children and families in times of need.”

This year, they are partnering up with Camp Good Days to bring presents to children whose lives have been touched by cancer. Moore said, “We’re working with Camp Good Days to buy toys for children who are experiencing heartache this Christmas season.”

Some of the children are fighting the battle with cancer themselves. Others have a family member, sibling, or parent, who are facing medical hardships. Moore said, “We’re buying for 66 children from ages 11-17. As far as the amount, whatever it takes to fulfill the need we will do.”

A stroke of good luck allowed the entire Moore family to be there today to take part in today’s shopping event. Mrs. Moore said that having the whole family there is one of the best parts of today’s event. She said, “It’s important for them to learn early on that we give back, that we help people, that we love people, and that we serve others before ourselves.”

The toys that were purchased today will be wrapped and given to the campers on the 3rd of December during a holiday party held at Rich’s Atrium. If you would like more information on the event or the ‘Moore for Kids’ foundation click here.