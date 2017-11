WASHINGTON (WIVB) — If you’ve ever wished for a car tire that never goes flat, you’re in luck.

NASA claims it has developed a tire created out of a woven-mesh metal.

Apparently, the tire remembers its shape after taking a beating.

Researchers were looking for tires that could survive the rough terrain of Mars.

NASA says the tires may be used in future Mars missions, as well as in vehicles on Earth.