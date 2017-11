NEW YORK (WIVB) — Matt Lauer, the longtime host of NBC’s “Today” show, has been fired over “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” according to CBS News.

NBC News’ chairman sent a note to staff, saying that on Monday night, a colleague sent a detailed note about sexual misconduct in the workplace.

It was the first complaint about Lauer’s behavior while he worked for NBC. Lauer worked for NBC for more than 20 years.

JUST IN: NBC News has fired long-time TODAY Show host Matt Lauer over inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace. pic.twitter.com/MY7U7o5JDi — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 29, 2017