Olcott yacht club members paying for new retaining wall

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of the Olcott Yacht Club now have to pay to build a new retaining wall. It collapsed about two months ago due to all of the flooding the area endured earlier this spring. Club members say fixing the retaining wall will cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Broken concrete and pieces of steel are all that’s left of the retaining wall at the Olcott Yacht Club. Since it collapsed in October, there’s not much left to protect the building from rushing water.

One of the club’s members, Gary Coppola, says they’re working to fix the retaining wall.

“This steel here this is going to be the actual wall, the new wall,” said Gary Coppola.

Construction crews have been working to build a new retaining wall. Club members paid for the wall five years ago and now it’ll cost $150,000 to replace.

“Well you plan for what you can think of but this was pretty much unthinkable what happened this year,” said Coppola.

But fixing the wall isn’t only problem. Coppola says the floor inside the yacht club is ruined after enduring months of flooding earlier this year. Members must decide to either just fix the floor for about $40,000 to $50,000, or pay $250,000 to tear down the club and rebuild it.

“Do you put lipstick on this pig or do we go ahead and knock her down and go for the new club,” said Coppola.

Coppola says most members want to see a new club, but after paying to rebuild this wall he says a brand-new building isn’t affordable right now. Club members are meeting in December to figure out what to do.

“This club has been here or 100 years, so it’s up to us to keep it going,” said Coppola.

Coppola says they’ll have to decide soon so they can reopen the club in May.

Club members will possibly have a fundraiser to help with funding. They’re also asking for help the state and federal level. Club members will vote on a decision in the next few weeks.