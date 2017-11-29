School district displaying Six Nations flag in all buildings

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Anyone walking into a school in the Lake Shore District will find three flags on display now – The United States, New York State, and Six Nations. Having all three is happening after Ryan Owens, a Lake Shore senior, stepped up and started speaking up to the district’s superintendent.

“I am really proud to be a member of the Seneca Nation,” said Owens. “The flag is important to me because it shows that there’s always been unity between the United States government and our government.”

About a month ago, Owens approached James Przepasniak, the superintendent, to talk about the possibility of having the flag on display and almost immediately, the district’s leader agreed, recognizing that nearly 350 students, which is about 15% of the district’s students, are Native American.

“It really just shows they care about everyone here and not just one group,” said Ryan.

“It’s important for unity,” said Przpasniak. “[It’s important] that all students are recognized and feel a sense of belonging in the school’s population.”

Ryan’s mom, Brandy, says she’s amazed the district agreed to display the flags.

“When he told me, I was so proud,” said Brandy. “Not only proud as a mom but proud as a member of the Seneca Nation.”

The Owens family doesn’t live on the Seneca Nation Reservation and, because of that, Ryan’s mom, Brandy, says she’s even prouder of her son for realizing how important his heritage is.

“The pride and empathy and just everything about him bleeds Seneca. He is so proud of who he is.”

The high school senior is hopeful his actions and pushing for the flags to be on permanent display will have a long term impact and showcase the values he has learned by growing up as a member of the Seneca Nation.

“In our community, we all stick together and come together to get things done.”