Suspended Buffalo Police officer indicted on assault, official misconduct charges

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Suspended Buffalo Police officer Joseph Hassett has been indicted on charges related to an alleged March incident in which he caused injury to an individual in his custody at the Buffalo Police Department.

Hassett, 32, has been indicted on two counts of third degree assault, official misconduct, second degree offering a false instrument for filing, and making a punishable false written statement.

Hassett is also accused of filing a false document related to the March 18 incident.

The victim was treated at ECMC.

Hassett will be arraigned in State Supreme Court at 11 a.m. Dec. 5. Hassett’s trial was originally set to begin Thursday in Buffalo City Court.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s