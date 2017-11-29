Suspended Buffalo Police officer indicted on assault, official misconduct charges

Related Coverage BPD officer accused of Assault to return to court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Suspended Buffalo Police officer Joseph Hassett has been indicted on charges related to an alleged March incident in which he caused injury to an individual in his custody at the Buffalo Police Department.

Hassett, 32, has been indicted on two counts of third degree assault, official misconduct, second degree offering a false instrument for filing, and making a punishable false written statement.

Hassett is also accused of filing a false document related to the March 18 incident.

The victim was treated at ECMC.

Hassett will be arraigned in State Supreme Court at 11 a.m. Dec. 5. Hassett’s trial was originally set to begin Thursday in Buffalo City Court.