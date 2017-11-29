Teens arrested after tourist was struck by trash can in Niagara Falls

Related Coverage Niagara Falls says trash containers must be secured after tourist was struck

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a tourist was struck by a 50-gallon trash can this past August, Niagara Falls police have arrested two teens.

Authorities say the trash can was dropped around 10:20 p.m. as a family was walking on First St. past the Rainbow Mall parking ramp. They had watched fireworks at Niagara Falls State Park and were heading back to their hotel at the time.

The victim, a 50-year-old Ohio woman, suffered a broken clavicle and a concussion. In addition to that, she needed six stitches after suffering a laceration on her head.

The day after the incident, she went back home after being released from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Zachary Messing, 18, and a 15-year-old were charged with assault and reckless endangerment. The 15-year-old was arrested on Nov. 6, but Messing, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was charged last week.

Officials in Niagara Falls ordered that trash containers must be chained or secured following the incident.