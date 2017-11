LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help to identify two individuals believed to be involved in an attempted larceny from Save-a-Lot on South Transit Road.

The attempted larceny occurred Nov. 24.

Anyone with information on the two individuals pictured is asked to contact Deputy Nicholas Walter at the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at (716)438-3393.