Woman charged with animal neglect in Cattaraugus County

DELEVAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Cattaraugus County woman has been charged with animal neglect after the SPCA called in a complaint that three dogs were being kept outside without proper shelter, food, or water.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 28A Mill St. in the Village of Delevan on Monday.

After an investigation with the dog control officer from the Town of Yorkshire, it was determined that the dogs were being kept outside in inclement weather without proper shelter and access to water, and that one dog was in need of medical attention.

The owner, Amy S. Kingsland, 35, was issued appearance tickets and released.

The dogs were seized on a warrant from the Town of Yorkshire Court and placed into the custody of dog control officer.

