MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WIVB) — 98-year-old Ida Motiff was born the same year her favorite NFL team was founded.

Motiff is a life-long Green Bay Packers fan, and doesn’t plan to stop any time soon.

She estimates she’s gone to at least 100 games, even watching them play in the 1996 Super Bowl.

Now, she watches from her assisted living facility and has given her season tickets to her family to continue the love of football.