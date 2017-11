BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You can own pieces of music history from the collection of Lenny Silver.

The Record Theatre founder died earlier this year.

Pop and music memorabilia are part of a three-day estate sale. Some of the items for sale include albums, autographed posters and Elvis Presley memorabilia.

The sale started at 9 a.m. Thursday at Silver’s home in Snyder.