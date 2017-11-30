Buffalo police investigating kidnapping of teen girl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a case of kidnapping from Wednesday night.

Officers say a 15-year-old girl was forcefully taken from a bus stop at Jefferson Ave. and E. Utica sometime between 7-9 p.m.

The suspect was described as a white, blond male with a long beard and medium build. He drove a white van and was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and black boots, police say.

According to authorities, the suspect took the girl into a nearby alley. She lost consciousness when he choked her, they say.

Then, police say the suspect took the girl to an address on the 300 block of High St., where she regained consciousness and was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The victim’s condition is not known.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

