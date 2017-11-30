East Aurora man pleads guilty in 2015 armed pharmacy robbery

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – An East Aurora man has pleaded guilty to his role in a Oct. 2015 pharmacy robbery.

Ryan Peltan, 32, of East Aurora, pleaded guilty to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence in U.S. District Court.

The assistant U.S. attorney handling the case said that on Oct. 24, 2015, Peltan entered Larwood Pharmacy Inc. on Oakwood Avenue armed with a handgun. He then directed the pharmacy owner at gun point to give him controlled substances. Peltan also ordered customers to lie on the ground before forcibly taking several bottles of prescription pills and controlled substances and fleeing the pharmacy.

He was arrested a few days later in Akron, Ohio, while in possession of many of the prescription pills and controlled substances that were taken during the robbery.

Peltan faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $250,000 fine.

 

 

 

 

