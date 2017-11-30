Fans can ice skate at New Era Field in December

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’ve ever wanted to ice skate at New Era Field, that opportunity is coming.

During the World Junior Hockey Championship next month, fans will have a chance to skate on the outdoor ice.

Two sessions will take place in the days leading up to the game between the United States and Canada. Here are the days and times they will occur:

Wednesday, December 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For $100, fans can skate and get a 300 level ticket to the Friday, December 29 game. The game starts at 3 p.m.

Skaters can park in Lot 2 at One Bills Drive. For field and ice access, skaters can enter the stadium (with a ticket) through Gate 1 and go toward section 122/123.

A warming station will be in the east end zone tunnel.

Participants must bring their own skates, and anyone younger than 12 must wear a helmet.

Bills season ticket members, Sabres season ticket holders and My One Buffalo members can buy a ticket at this link, and the general public can buy any remaining tickets starting Friday at 10 a.m.