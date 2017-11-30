Grand opening for 4th season of the Ice at Canalside kicks off Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The grand opening for the 4th of season for Ice at Canalside kicks off Friday and between the public ice skating, ice bikes, pond hockey and more there’s plenty of fun to be had here all season long.

“More and more people come down every year especially on the weekends. We always have a celebration to kick off the year which is always packed, which is happening this weekend,” said Matt La Sota, Canalside General Manager.

Each year the Ice at Canalside gets bigger and better.

“The layout on the ice we have new curling lanes, we have a bigger actual surface to skate now,” said La Sota.

There’s something here for everyone like ice bikes and ice skating lessons for kids as young as 3 years old to adults.

“They learn how to fall safely and get up and we teach skating, gliding, backwards skating, stopping,” said Jessica Roswell, owner of Skate Great.

Hitting the ice is not only fun, it’s a great way to stay active in the winter.

“The average person actually burns about 300 calories in a half hour skating session,” said Amber Siesiulka, Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY PR Specialist.

The Ice at Canalside is also where you can take part in some competitive winter sports.

“You can register to do curling leagues, pond hockey from game on, a broom ball league,” said La Sota.

“This is Buffalo’s back yard and this brings hockey back to it’s roots. You can’t beat the outdoors, the elements and playing hockey the way it started actually,” said Chris Taggart, Backyard Classic Tournament Director.

A tree lighting ceremony is taking place here at 5 pm Friday.

For more information about all of the winter activities offered at Canalside go to https://www.canalsidebuffalo.com/