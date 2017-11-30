Hamburg LPN admits to stealing from Medicaid

By Published:

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – A licensed practical nurse has admitted that she stole money from Medicaid.

N.Y. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says Liane Tomlinson, 33, stole more than $27,000 from Medicaid over 17 months.

She received the money from New York State after submitting false claims for private-duty nursing services which she never provided to six disabled children.

Tomlinson faces up to four years in prison when she is sentenced next March.

She must also repay all of the money she was given.

