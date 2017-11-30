Hunter in fatal Chautauqua County hunting accident indicted on manslaughter charge

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Chautauqua County hunter who shot and killed his neighbor the day before Thanksgiving, mistaking her for a deer, has been indicted on a manslaughter charge.

Thomas B. Jadlowski, 34, surrendered himself to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the Nov. 22 incident.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, Jadlowski shot and killed Rosemary Billquist, 43, who had been out walking her dogs behind her Sherman home after believing she was a seer.

Jadlowski was arraigned Thursday in Chautauqua County Court on a two-count indictment, second degree manslaughter and hunting after hours.

DEC’s Environmental Conservation Police officers and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies say the incident occurred just after 5:22 p.m., well beyond the legal close of the daily hunting period at sunset.

Billquist was struck in the hip by the bullet.

“After firing the shot, hearing a scream and finding Ms. Billquist, Mr. Jadlowski immediately called 911,” a press release from the sheriff’s office stated.

Billquist was found by first responders unresponsive about 150 yards behind her home. She was immediately transported to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania, but despite the efforts of the Sherman Fire EMT’s and Hospital Surgeons, later succumbed to her injuries.

“Today, Mr. Jadlowski is being held accountable for his dangerous and reckless conduct when he shot his neighbor in the dark,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

Jadlowski entered a not guilty plea in Chautauqua County Court.

Bail was set at $50,000 cash or $100,000 property. He is due back in court Jan. 29.m

The charges carry a potential prison sentence of five to 15 years if he is found guilty.