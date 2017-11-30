Ice bikes of Buffalo rolling into Titletown

Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ice Bikes of Buffalo have arrived in Green Bay. Lisa Florzak traveled 13 hours, towing six bikes to the land of Packers fans. They’ll be at Titletown, the newly developed plot of land right next to Lambeau. This is the first time the Buffalo based business is taking their one-of-a-kind creation to another city to set up shop. 

“It’s great for us to be in Green Bay,” said Florzak via FaceTime. “It’s so well developed here and thought out. And it’s all just open to the public.”

The area has boasts an ice rink, beer garden, and hotel — features which should all sound familiar to those who go to Canalside being as Titletown’s developers used Buffalo as a blueprint for what they were hoping to see happen there.

And now, they’ll have another part of Buffalo there, permanently, as the ice bikes will be skidding across Titletown’s rink.

“If it weren’t for the people of Buffalo and their recognition of this product, we wouldn’t have taken off the way we have,” said Florzak.

