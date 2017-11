AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — People in Amherst can rest easy, knowing that a local turkey known for blocking traffic is no longer on the loose.

Police in Amherst were able to capture the bird after getting a permit from the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

It had been seen often in the area of Klein Rd.

The turkey will be released back into the wild in the future, but is at a rehabilitation facility for now.